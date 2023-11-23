How much slower is Apple slow motion?

In the world of smartphone technology, Apple has always been at the forefront of innovation. One of the features that has captivated users is the ability to capture slow-motion videos. But just how slow is Apple’s slow motion? Let’s dive into the details.

When it comes to slow motion, Apple offers a feature called “Slo-Mo” on its iPhones. This feature allows users to record videos at a higher frame rate, resulting in a slower playback speed. By default, the Slo-Mo mode on iPhones captures videos at 240 frames per second (fps). This means that for every second of recorded video, 240 individual frames are captured.

To put this into perspective, standard video recording on most smartphones is done at 30 or 60 fps. So, when you switch to Slo-Mo mode on an iPhone, you are capturing videos at a significantly higher frame rate, allowing for a much slower playback.

But how much slower is it exactly? When you play back a video recorded in Slo-Mo mode, it is played back at 30 fps, which is the standard frame rate for video playback. This means that the video is slowed down a factor of 8x. In other words, one second of recorded Slo-Mo video will be stretched out to approximately eight seconds when played back.

FAQ:

Q: Can I adjust the slow-motion speed on my iPhone?

A: Yes, you can adjust the slow-motion speed on your iPhone. In the settings, you can choose between 120 fps and 240 fps for Slo-Mo recording.

Q: Can I edit the slow-motion videos on my iPhone?

A: Absolutely! Apple provides built-in editing tools that allow you to trim, crop, and adjust the speed of your slow-motion videos. You can even choose specific sections of the video to be in slow motion while the rest plays at normal speed.

Q: Does using Slo-Mo mode affect video quality?

A: When using Slo-Mo mode, the video quality is slightly reduced compared to regular video recording. This is because the higher frame rate requires more processing power and storage space. However, the difference in quality is generally negligible to the average user.

In conclusion, Apple’s Slo-Mo feature offers users the ability to capture stunning slow-motion videos. With a default frame rate of 240 fps, the playback speed is slowed down a factor of 8x, resulting in captivating and mesmerizing footage. So, if you’re looking to add a touch of cinematic flair to your videos, Apple’s slow motion is definitely worth exploring.