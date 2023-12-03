How much OTT Prime Video cost?

OTT Prime Video: A Cost Breakdown and Frequently Asked Questions

Streaming services have revolutionized the way we consume entertainment, and one of the most popular platforms in this realm is OTT Prime Video. With its vast library of movies, TV shows, and original content, it has become a go-to choice for many avid viewers. However, before diving into the world of OTT Prime Video, it’s essential to understand its cost structure and what it offers. Let’s explore the pricing details and answer some frequently asked questions.

How much does OTT Prime Video cost?

OTT Prime Video offers two subscription options: a monthly plan and an annual plan. The monthly plan costs $12.99 per month, while the annual plan is priced at $119 per year. Both plans provide access to the same content library, including popular TV shows, movies, and Prime Originals. Additionally, Prime Video offers a 30-day free trial for new subscribers, allowing them to explore the platform before committing to a subscription.

FAQs about OTT Prime Video:

1. What is OTT?

OTT stands for “Over-The-Top” and refers to streaming services that deliver content directly to viewers via the internet,passing traditional cable or satellite providers.

2. What is Prime Originals?

Prime Originals are exclusive TV shows and movies produced or acquired OTT Prime Video. These original productions are available only on the platform, offering unique and diverse content to subscribers.

3. Can I cancel my subscription at any time?

Yes, you can cancel your OTT Prime Video subscription at any time. If you cancel during the free trial period, you won’t be charged. If you cancel after the trial or during a paid subscription, you’ll continue to have access to the service until the end of the billing cycle.

4. Can I download content to watch offline?

Yes, OTT Prime Video allows you to download select movies and TV shows to watch offline. This feature is particularly useful for those who want to enjoy their favorite content while traveling or in areas with limited internet connectivity.

In conclusion, OTT Prime Video offers a wide range of content at a competitive price. With its flexible subscription options and diverse library, it caters to the preferences of various viewers. Whether you’re a fan of binge-watching TV shows or enjoy exploring original productions, OTT Prime Video is worth considering for your streaming needs.