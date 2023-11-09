How much older is Tyga than Kylie?

In the world of celebrity relationships, age gaps are not uncommon. One such couple that has garnered significant attention is Tyga and Kylie Jenner. Tyga, a rapper and Kylie Jenner, a reality TV star, have been in an on-again, off-again relationship since 2014. However, their age difference has raised eyebrows and sparked curiosity among fans and critics alike. So, just how much older is Tyga than Kylie?

The Age Difference:

Tyga, whose real name is Michael Ray Stevenson, was born on November 19, 1989, making him currently 31 years old. On the other hand, Kylie Jenner was born on August 10, 1997, and is currently 24 years old. This means that Tyga is approximately 7 years older than Kylie.

The Controversy:

The age difference between Tyga and Kylie has been a subject of controversy and debate. When they first started dating, Kylie was just 17 years old, while Tyga was 25. This raised concerns about the legality and appropriateness of their relationship. However, both parties maintained that they were just friends until Kylie turned 18.

FAQ:

Q: Is the age difference between Tyga and Kylie significant?

A: While a 7-year age difference may not be unusual in some relationships, it can be seen as significant when one person is a teenager and the other is in their mid-twenties.

Q: Are Tyga and Kylie still together?

A: No, Tyga and Kylie Jenner ended their romantic relationship in 2017. They have since moved on and are currently involved with other partners.

Q: Did the age difference impact their relationship?

A: The age difference between Tyga and Kylie was often cited as one of the reasons for their relationship’s ups and downs. Critics argued that the power dynamics and maturity levels between the two may have played a role in their eventual breakup.

In conclusion, Tyga is approximately 7 years older than Kylie Jenner. While their age difference has been a topic of controversy, it is important to remember that relationships are complex and influenced various factors.