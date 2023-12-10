How Much Older is Roman Than Shiv?

Introduction

In the world of the hit TV series “Succession,” the Roy family’s complex dynamics and power struggles have captivated audiences worldwide. One question that often arises among fans is the age difference between Roman and Shiv, two of the show’s central characters. Today, we delve into this intriguing topic to shed light on the age gap between these siblings.

The Age Difference

Roman Roy, portrayed actor Kieran Culkin, and Shiv Roy, played Sarah Snook, are both members of the Roy family, but their birth order and age difference have remained somewhat of a mystery. However, through careful analysis of the show’s timeline and character backgrounds, we can estimate the age gap between Roman and Shiv.

While the exact ages of the characters are not explicitly mentioned in the series, it is widely believed that Roman is the eldest of the Roy siblings, followed Kendall, Shiv, and Connor. Based on this assumption, Roman is likely a few years older than Shiv, making him the big brother in the family.

FAQ

Q: How old is Roman Roy?

A: Roman Roy’s exact age is not disclosed in the show. However, based on his position as the eldest Roy sibling, it can be inferred that he is older than his siblings.

Q: Is Shiv the youngest Roy sibling?

A: No, Shiv is not the youngest Roy sibling. Connor, played Alan Ruck, is the youngest of the four Roy siblings.

Q: Are the Roy siblings close in age?

A: While the exact age differences between the Roy siblings are not explicitly stated, they are believed to be relatively close in age, with Roman being the oldest, followed Kendall, Shiv, and Connor.

Conclusion

Although the exact age difference between Roman and Shiv remains undisclosed, it is widely believed that Roman is the older sibling. As fans eagerly await the next season of “Succession,” the intricate dynamics between these characters will undoubtedly continue to captivate audiences, leaving us to ponder the complexities of their relationships and the impact of their age differences.