How much older is Kylie than Kendall?

In the world of celebrity siblings, the Jenner sisters, Kylie and Kendall, have become household names. Born into the famous Kardashian-Jenner clan, these two young women have made their mark in the fashion and beauty industries. While they may share the same last name and stunning looks, there is a notable age difference between the two sisters.

Age Difference:

Kylie Jenner, the youngest of the Jenner-Kardashian siblings, was born on August 10, 1997. On the other hand, Kendall Jenner, the second-youngest sibling, was born on November 3, 1995. This means that Kylie is approximately two years younger than Kendall.

FAQ:

Q: Who is Kylie Jenner?

A: Kylie Jenner is an American media personality, businesswoman, and social media influencer. She gained fame through her appearances on the reality TV show “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” and later launched her own successful cosmetics brand, Kylie Cosmetics.

Q: Who is Kendall Jenner?

A: Kendall Jenner is an American fashion model and television personality. She rose to prominence as a model, walking the runways for renowned fashion designers and gracing the covers of prestigious magazines.

Q: Are Kylie and Kendall close?

A: Yes, despite the age difference, Kylie and Kendall have a close bond. They often share glimpses of their sisterly relationship on social media and have collaborated on various projects together.

Q: Do Kylie and Kendall have other siblings?

A: Yes, Kylie and Kendall have several half-siblings from their parents’ previous marriages. They have three older half-brothers, Burt, Brandon, and Brody Jenner, and two older half-sisters, Casey and Kourtney Kardashian.

In conclusion, Kylie Jenner is approximately two years younger than her sister Kendall. Despite the age gap, both sisters have achieved remarkable success in their respective fields and continue to captivate audiences worldwide.