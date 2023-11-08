How much older is Jason Kelce than Travis?

Philadelphia Eagles fans have long admired the Kelce brothers for their exceptional talent and dedication to the game of football. Jason Kelce, the veteran center, and Travis Kelce, the star tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs, have both made a name for themselves in the NFL. However, one question that often arises among fans is just how much older Jason is than Travis. Let’s dive into the age difference between these two remarkable athletes.

Age Difference:

Jason Kelce, born on November 5, 1987, is the older of the two brothers. On the other hand, Travis Kelce was born on October 5, 1989. This means that Jason is approximately two years older than Travis. Despite the age gap, both brothers have managed to excel in their respective positions and have become key players for their teams.

FAQ:

Q: Who is Jason Kelce?

A: Jason Kelce is a professional football player who currently serves as the center for the Philadelphia Eagles. He has been a vital part of the team since being drafted in 2011 and has earned numerous accolades throughout his career.

Q: Who is Travis Kelce?

A: Travis Kelce is a professional football player who plays as a tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs. He is widely regarded as one of the best tight ends in the league and has achieved great success, including multiple Pro Bowl selections and a Super Bowl victory.

Q: Are there any other Kelce brothers in the NFL?

A: Yes, apart from Jason and Travis, there is another Kelce brother who has played in the NFL. Their older brother, Chris Kelce, briefly played as an offensive lineman for the Philadelphia Eagles in 2014.

In conclusion, Jason Kelce is approximately two years older than his brother Travis. Despite the age difference, both brothers have showcased their immense talent and have become prominent figures in the NFL. Their dedication to the game and their respective teams has earned them the admiration of fans and fellow players alike.