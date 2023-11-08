How much older is Daniel Craig than Rachel Weisz?

In the world of Hollywood, age differences between celebrity couples are not uncommon. One such couple that has garnered attention for their age gap is Daniel Craig and Rachel Weisz. The British actors, who tied the knot in 2011, have a significant age difference between them. Let’s delve into the details and find out just how much older Daniel Craig is than Rachel Weisz.

Daniel Craig, best known for his portrayal of James Bond, was born on March 2, 1968, making him 53 years old as of 2021. On the other hand, Rachel Weisz, an Academy Award-winning actress, was born on March 7, 1970, which means she is currently 51 years old. This makes Daniel Craig approximately two years older than his wife, Rachel Weisz.

FAQ:

Q: What is the age difference between Daniel Craig and Rachel Weisz?

A: Daniel Craig is approximately two years older than Rachel Weisz.

Q: When did Daniel Craig and Rachel Weisz get married?

A: Daniel Craig and Rachel Weisz got married in 2011.

Q: What are some notable movies Daniel Craig and Rachel Weisz have starred in?

A: Daniel Craig is famous for his role as James Bond in the recent Bond films, while Rachel Weisz has appeared in movies like “The Constant Gardener” and “The Mummy.”

Q: Are there any other notable age differences between celebrity couples?

A: Yes, there are several other celebrity couples with significant age gaps, such as George Clooney and Amal Clooney, who have a 17-year age difference.

In conclusion, Daniel Craig is approximately two years older than his wife, Rachel Weisz. Despite the age difference, their love and successful careers in the entertainment industry have made them one of Hollywood’s power couples.