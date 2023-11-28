How much of WWE does Stephanie McMahon own?

Stephanie McMahon’s Stake in WWE: A Closer Look at the Family Empire

Introduction

When it comes to the world of professional wrestling, few names hold as much weight as McMahon. As the daughter of WWE Chairman Vince McMahon and his wife Linda McMahon, Stephanie McMahon has been an integral part of the company for decades. But just how much of WWE does she actually own? In this article, we delve into the details of Stephanie McMahon’s stake in the wrestling empire.

Understanding Ownership

Before we explore Stephanie McMahon’s ownership, it’s important to understand how ownership works in WWE. The company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol WWE. This means that ownership is divided among shareholders who hold shares of the company’s stock.

Stephanie McMahon’s Stake

As of the latest available information, Stephanie McMahon owns approximately 2.5 million shares of WWE stock. While this may seem like a significant amount, it represents only a fraction of the total shares outstanding. With WWE having over 70 million shares outstanding, Stephanie’s stake accounts for roughly 3.5% of the company.

FAQ

Q: Does Stephanie McMahon have any other roles in WWE?

A: Yes, Stephanie McMahon is not only a shareholder but also holds the position of Chief Brand Officer in WWE. She plays a crucial role in shaping the company’s brand image and marketing strategies.

Q: Who else in the McMahon family owns shares in WWE?

A: Stephanie McMahon’s husband, Paul Levesque, better known as Triple H, also owns WWE stock. However, the exact number of shares he holds is not publicly disclosed.

Q: How does Stephanie McMahon’s ownership compare to her father’s?

A: Vince McMahon, as the Chairman and majority shareholder of WWE, holds a significant stake in the company. As of the latest information, he owns approximately 36% of the total shares outstanding.

Conclusion

While Stephanie McMahon may not own a majority stake in WWE, her position as a shareholder and Chief Brand Officer ensures her influence within the company. As the McMahon family continues to shape the future of professional wrestling, Stephanie’s role remains vital in maintaining the legacy of WWE.