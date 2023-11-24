How much of OpenAI is owned Microsoft?

In a groundbreaking move, Microsoft recently announced its partnership with OpenAI, a leading artificial intelligence (AI) research organization. This collaboration has sparked curiosity and raised questions about the extent of Microsoft’s ownership in OpenAI. Let’s delve into the details and shed light on this intriguing development.

OpenAI was founded in 2015 with the mission to ensure that artificial general intelligence (AGI) benefits all of humanity. AGI refers to highly autonomous systems that outperform humans at most economically valuable work. OpenAI aims to build safe and beneficial AGI or aid others in achieving this outcome.

Microsoft’s involvement with OpenAI began in 2019 when the tech giant invested $1 billion in the organization. This investment was made to support OpenAI’s research and development efforts in AGI. However, it is important to note that this investment did not grant Microsoft any ownership stake in OpenAI.

Fast forward to 2021, Microsoft and OpenAI announced an expanded partnership, which included an exclusive license agreement. Under this agreement, OpenAI will adopt Microsoft Azure as its preferred cloud provider, enabling it to leverage Azure’s advanced AI capabilities. In return, Microsoft will become OpenAI’s preferred partner for commercializing new AI technologies developed OpenAI.

Despite this deepening collaboration, Microsoft’s ownership in OpenAI remains limited. OpenAI is structured as a capped-profit organization, meaning that its primary fiduciary duty is to humanity rather than maximizing financial returns for any specific shareholders. This structure ensures that OpenAI’s focus remains on its mission and the responsible development of AGI.

FAQ:

Q: Does Microsoft own OpenAI?

A: No, Microsoft does not own OpenAI. However, they have a significant partnership and investment in the organization.

Q: How much did Microsoft invest in OpenAI?

A: Microsoft invested $1 billion in OpenAI in 2019 to support its research and development efforts.

Q: What is the exclusive license agreement between Microsoft and OpenAI?

A: The exclusive license agreement allows OpenAI to use Microsoft Azure as its preferred cloud provider, while Microsoft becomes OpenAI’s preferred partner for commercializing new AI technologies.

Q: What is OpenAI’s ownership structure?

A: OpenAI is structured as a capped-profit organization, prioritizing its mission and the responsible development of AGI over financial returns for specific shareholders.

In conclusion, while Microsoft has made a significant investment in OpenAI and established a strong partnership, it does not own the organization. OpenAI remains committed to its mission of ensuring AGI benefits all of humanity, and this collaboration with Microsoft will further accelerate their research and development efforts in the field of artificial intelligence.