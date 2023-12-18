Disney Acquires Majority Stake in Fox: A Game-Changing Deal

In a groundbreaking move that sent shockwaves through the entertainment industry, The Walt Disney Company has acquired a significant portion of 21st Century Fox. The deal, which was finalized in 2019, saw Disney take control of a substantial portion of Fox’s assets, reshaping the media landscape as we know it.

What did Disney buy?

Disney’s acquisition included a wide range of Fox’s assets, including its film and television studios, cable networks such as FX and National Geographic, and its international TV businesses. Additionally, Disney gained control of Fox’s stake in streaming service Hulu, making them the majority owner with a 60% share.

How much of Fox did Disney buy?

Disney purchased approximately 21st Century Fox’s entertainment assets for a staggering $71.3 billion. This deal allowed Disney to expand its already vast empire, bringing together two of the biggest players in the entertainment industry.

What does this mean for Disney?

The acquisition of Fox’s assets has significantly bolstered Disney’s already impressive portfolio. With the addition of Fox’s studios and franchises, including popular properties like X-Men, Deadpool, and Avatar, Disney now has an even more extensive library of content to offer its audiences. This move also strengthens Disney’s position in the streaming market, as they now have a controlling stake in Hulu and are set to launch their own streaming service, Disney+.

What does this mean for Fox?

The deal marked a significant shift for Fox, as it separated its entertainment assets from its news and sports divisions. The remaining parts of Fox, now known as Fox Corporation, continue to operate independently, focusing on news and sports programming.

The Future of Entertainment

Disney’s acquisition of Fox has undoubtedly reshaped the entertainment landscape. With an unparalleled collection of franchises and content, Disney has solidified its position as a dominant force in the industry. As audiences eagerly await the release of new films and shows under the Disney umbrella, it is clear that this deal will have a lasting impact on the way we consume entertainment.

