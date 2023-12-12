How much of Baba does SoftBank own?

SoftBank’s Ownership Stake in Baba: A Closer Look

SoftBank Group Corp., the Japanese multinational conglomerate, has long been associated with its significant investments in various technology companies around the world. One of its most notable investments is in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., commonly known as Baba. But just how much of Baba does SoftBank actually own?

Understanding SoftBank’s Investment in Baba

SoftBank’s relationship with Alibaba dates back to 2000 when it first invested $20 million in the Chinese e-commerce giant. Over the years, SoftBank has continued to increase its stake in Baba, recognizing its potential for growth and dominance in the global e-commerce market.

As of the latest available information, SoftBank owns approximately 25% of Alibaba’s outstanding shares. This makes SoftBank one of the largest shareholders in the company, second only to Alibaba’s founder, Jack Ma.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. What is SoftBank?

SoftBank Group Corp. is a Japanese multinational conglomerate holding company headquartered in Tokyo. It is known for its investments in various technology companies worldwide.

2. Who is Alibaba?

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., commonly known as Alibaba, is a Chinese multinational conglomerate specializing in e-commerce, retail, internet, and technology. It was founded Jack Ma in 1999 and has since become one of the world’s largest e-commerce companies.

3. How did SoftBank’s investment in Baba evolve?

SoftBank initially invested $20 million in Alibaba in 2000. Over time, SoftBank increased its stake in the company, and as of now, it owns approximately 25% of Alibaba’s outstanding shares.

4. Who is the largest shareholder in Alibaba?

Alibaba’s founder, Jack Ma, is currently the largest shareholder in the company.

In conclusion, SoftBank’s ownership stake in Baba, or Alibaba, stands at around 25%. This significant investment highlights SoftBank’s confidence in Alibaba’s potential and its commitment to supporting the growth of the e-commerce giant. As both companies continue to collaborate and expand their global reach, their partnership remains a crucial aspect of the ever-evolving technology landscape.