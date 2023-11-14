Nigel Farage Considers Joining I’m a Celebrity, Prompting Backlash

Controversial politician Nigel Farage has sparked a wave of criticism after considering participating in this year’s I’m a Celebrity reality TV show. Despite calls from fans to boycott the program, Farage announced his serious contemplation of joining the show’s lineup. While ITV revealed the official roster of contestants on Monday, Farage’s potential involvement has drawn significant attention.

Farage, former leader of UKIP and the Brexit Party, previously turned down multiple offers from the show since 2016. However, in a recent video posted on social media, the politician playfully reenacted a phone conversation with the show’s producers, indicating a change of heart. The video prompted Farage’s loyal following to speculate on his potential antics in the Australian jungle.

Critics argue that Farage’s participation in the show would distract from political discussions and undermine serious issues. They accuse ITV of pursuing ratings casting controversial figures like Farage. The backlash stems from the fear that politicians leveraging reality TV platforms may trivialize important matters and dilute public discourse.

Farage’s rumored appearance on I’m a Celebrity comes with speculation over his hefty paycheck. While the British broadcaster declined to comment on the figures, it is rumored that he could earn an impressive £1.5 million for his time in the jungle, marking one of the highest sums ever paid to a contestant in the show’s 21-season history.

With many expressing surprise at Farage’s potential inclusion, questions arise about his ability to adapt to the show’s grueling challenges. In a video shared on social media, Farage noted that his experiences dealing with snakes and “horrible reptiles” in the European Parliament and Westminster could give him an edge over his fellow competitors.

As the controversy surrounding Nigel Farage’s involvement continues to grow, it remains to be seen whether his appearance on I’m a Celebrity will attract the desired young audience and achieve the desired impact on his public image and GB News, the network on which he currently hosts a show.

Sources: Daily Mail

