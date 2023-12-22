New Legislation Targets Minimum Wage Increase in New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut

A new bill has been introduced in the New York Legislature, aiming to increase the minimum wage in the state. The proposed legislation seeks to raise the minimum wage to $16 an hour for employees in New York City, Long Island, and Westchester, starting in 2024. The rest of the state would see an increase to $15 per hour.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul expressed her support for the bill, stating that it would ensure that those facing financial challenges, such as women, single mothers, and people of color, can keep up with the rising costs of living.

The minimum wage increase in New York would be implemented gradually. After the initial increase in 2024, there would be annual increases of $0.50 in both 2025 and 2026. Starting in 2027, the minimum wage would be adjusted each year based on the Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers for the Northeast Region.

Hochul believes that indexing the minimum wage to inflation would benefit both workers and businesses. It would help New Yorkers maintain their purchasing power, contribute to the state economy, and support the small business community.

New Jersey and Connecticut are also making strides towards higher minimum wages. In New Jersey, a previously passed bill will gradually increase the statewide minimum wage to $15.13 per hour 2024. Connecticut’s minimum wage is currently set at $15 per hour and will increase to $15.69 per hour on January 1st, 2024.

While the federal minimum wage in the United States remains at $7.25 per hour since 2009, many states have taken action to set higher minimum wage amounts. In total, thirty states have chosen to exceed the federal minimum wage.

These proposed minimum wage increases reflect a recognition of the growing concern over income inequality and the need to provide workers with fair wages that keep up with the rising costs of living. By gradually increasing the minimum wage, lawmakers aim to address these issues and support those who are most vulnerable to financial hardships.