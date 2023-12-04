How much money is 1 gifted sub on Twitch?

How Much Does a Gifted Sub on Twitch Really Cost?

In the world of online streaming, Twitch has emerged as the go-to platform for gamers, content creators, and viewers alike. With its unique features and interactive community, Twitch offers a variety of ways for viewers to support their favorite streamers, one of which is through gifted subscriptions. But have you ever wondered how much money is actually involved in gifting a sub on Twitch? Let’s dive into the details.

What is a gifted sub?

A gifted subscription, or “sub” for short, is a way for viewers to support their favorite streamers paying for a subscription on their behalf. This allows the recipient to enjoy all the benefits of a paid subscription, such as ad-free viewing, exclusive emotes, and access to subscriber-only chat rooms.

How much does a gifted sub cost?

A gifted sub on Twitch costs $4.99 per month. This is the same price as a regular subscription, as Twitch offers no discount for gifted subs. However, it’s important to note that Twitch takes a 50% cut of all subscription revenue, meaning the streamer receives only $2.50 per gifted sub.

Why do people gift subs?

People gift subs on Twitch for various reasons. Some do it to show support and appreciation for their favorite streamers, while others enjoy the perks that come with being a subscriber. Additionally, gifting subs can create a sense of community and camaraderie among viewers.

FAQ:

1. Can I choose who receives the gifted sub?

Yes, you can choose to gift a sub to a specific user or let Twitch randomly select a recipient from the streamer’s chat.

2. Can I gift multiple subs at once?

Yes, Twitch allows you to gift multiple subs in one go. You can select the number of subs you want to gift and distribute them among different users or let Twitch randomly distribute them.

3. Can I gift a sub to someone who is already a subscriber?

Yes, you can gift a sub to someone who is already a subscriber. In this case, the gifted sub will extend their subscription one month.

In conclusion, gifting a sub on Twitch costs $4.99 per month, with the streamer receiving $2.50. It’s a popular way for viewers to support their favorite streamers and enjoy the perks of being a subscriber. So, if you’re looking to show some love to your favorite Twitch streamer, consider gifting them a sub!