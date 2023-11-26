How much money do the winners of I’m a Celebrity take home?

The highly anticipated reality show, I’m a Celebrity, has returned to our screens and has already captivated viewers with its thrilling camp drama and nerve-wracking challenges. This year, ten new contestants have entered the jungle, including renowned figures such as Nigel Farage, Josie Gibson, and Jamie Lynn Spears. But what everyone wants to know is how much money the eventual winner will take home.

Contrary to popular belief, there is no cash prize awarded to the winner of I’m a Celebrity. Instead, the victor is bestowed with the honor of sitting on the iconic throne and wearing the coveted crown while being crowned the King or Queen of the Jungle during the live television broadcast.

While the show’s producers, ITV, have not disclosed the exact amount each celebrity earns, it is widely speculated that their earnings are based on a predetermined fee. This fee varies depending on the level of fame and public recognition each contestant brings to the show. Generally, contestants can expect to earn around £30,000 after completing a minimum stay of 72 hours in the jungle.

In the past, some celebrities have managed to negotiate substantial sums for their appearances. For instance, Noel Edmonds reportedly earned a staggering £600,000 for his participation in 2018, while Boy George is said to have taken home £500,000 in the previous year. However, the highest-ever paid contestant to date is Nigel Farage, who is said to have secured a fee of £1.5 million.

As we eagerly follow this year’s I’m a Celebrity, speculation has already begun regarding the potential earnings of the 2023 contestants. It is rumored that food critic Grace Dent and This Morning star Josie Gibson will both earn £100,000 for their time in the jungle, while the fees of other contestants have yet to be reported.

