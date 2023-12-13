How Much Longer Does Jin Have in the Military?

Introduction

As one of the most popular members of the globally renowned K-pop group BTS, Jin’s absence from the music scene has left fans eagerly awaiting his return. Since his enlistment in the South Korean military in May 2020, fans have been wondering how much longer they will have to wait before they can see their beloved idol back in action. In this article, we will explore the timeline of Jin’s military service and provide answers to some frequently asked questions.

The Timeline of Jin’s Military Service

Jin, whose real name is Kim Seok-jin, began his mandatory military service on May 31, 2020. Like all able-bodied South Korean men, Jin is required to serve in the military for approximately two years. However, due to recent changes in the law, individuals who have exceptional achievements in the field of pop culture and arts can apply for deferment until the age of 30. As Jin was born in December 1992, he falls within this category.

FAQ: Frequently Asked Questions

Q: When will Jin be discharged from the military?

A: Jin is expected to be discharged from the military in December 2022, as he will turn 30 years old on December 4, 2022.

Q: Will Jin return to BTS immediately after his discharge?

A: While it is uncertain what Jin’s plans are after his military service, it is highly likely that he will resume his activities with BTS. The group has a strong bond, and all members have expressed their desire to continue working together.

Q: Will Jin’s absence affect BTS’s activities?

A: Although Jin’s absence has undoubtedly impacted BTS’s activities, the group has continued to release music and engage with their fans through various means. They have also expressed their gratitude for the unwavering support from their fans during this period.

Conclusion

Jin’s military service is expected to conclude in December 2022, after which fans can anticipate his return to the music scene. While his absence has been felt, BTS has continued to thrive, and the group’s bond remains strong. As fans eagerly await Jin’s return, they can take solace in the fact that BTS’s music and performances continue to bring joy and inspiration to millions around the world.