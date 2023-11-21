How much is YouTube TV?

YouTube TV has become a popular choice for cord-cutters looking for an alternative to traditional cable television. Launched in 2017, this streaming service offers a wide range of live TV channels, on-demand content, and cloud DVR capabilities. But how much does YouTube TV cost, and what do you get for your money?

Subscription Cost

As of 2021, the monthly subscription cost for YouTube TV is $64.99. This price includes access to over 85 live TV channels, including major networks like ABC, CBS, NBC, and Fox, as well as popular cable channels such as ESPN, CNN, and HGTV. YouTube TV also offers add-on packages for an additional fee, which include premium channels like HBO Max, Showtime, and Starz.

Cloud DVR and Simultaneous Streams

One of the standout features of YouTube TV is its unlimited cloud DVR. Subscribers can record as many shows and movies as they want, and the recordings are stored in the cloud for up to nine months. This means you can watch your favorite programs at your convenience, without worrying about running out of storage space.

Additionally, YouTube TV allows for up to six accounts per household, each with its own personalized recommendations and DVR library. You can stream on up to three devices simultaneously, making it ideal for families or households with multiple viewers.

FAQ

1. Can I cancel my subscription at any time?

Yes, you can cancel your YouTube TV subscription at any time. There are no long-term contracts or cancellation fees.

2. Are there any additional fees?

In addition to the monthly subscription cost, some states may require sales tax. However, there are no hidden fees or equipment rental charges.

3. Can I try YouTube TV before subscribing?

Yes, YouTube TV offers a free trial period for new subscribers. The duration of the trial may vary, so be sure to check the current offer when signing up.

4. Can I watch YouTube TV on any device?

YouTube TV is compatible with various devices, including smartphones, tablets, computers, and smart TVs. You can also stream content using streaming devices like Roku, Apple TV, and Chromecast.

In conclusion, YouTube TV offers a comprehensive live TV streaming experience with a wide range of channels and features. While the monthly subscription cost of $64.99 may seem steep compared to some other streaming services, the unlimited cloud DVR and simultaneous streaming on multiple devices make it a worthwhile investment for many cord-cutters.