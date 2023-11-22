How much is YouTube TV with all the premium channels?

YouTube TV has become a popular choice for cord-cutters looking to stream live television without the hassle of a traditional cable subscription. With its extensive channel lineup and user-friendly interface, it offers a compelling alternative to cable and satellite providers. But how much does YouTube TV cost with all the premium channels? Let’s dive into the details.

YouTube TV Pricing

YouTube TV’s base subscription starts at $64.99 per month, which provides access to over 85 channels. This includes popular networks like ABC, CBS, NBC, ESPN, CNN, and more. However, premium channels such as HBO, Showtime, and Starz are not included in the base package.

Add-Ons for Premium Channels

To access premium channels on YouTube TV, you can opt for add-on packages. These add-ons come at an additional cost on top of the base subscription. Here are the prices for some of the most sought-after premium channels:

1. HBO Max: For $14.99 per month, you can enjoy HBO’s vast library of original series, movies, documentaries, and more.

2. Showtime: Showtime can be added for an extra $10.99 per month, giving you access to critically acclaimed shows like “Homeland” and “Billions.”

3. Starz: To enjoy Starz’s exclusive content, including hit series like “Power” and “Outlander,” you’ll need to pay an additional $8.99 per month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: Can I get all the premium channels on YouTube TV?

A: Yes, you can add premium channels like HBO, Showtime, and Starz to your YouTube TV subscription for an extra monthly fee.

Q: Are there any discounts available for premium channels?

A: YouTube TV occasionally offers promotional discounts or bundle deals for premium channels. Keep an eye out for any special offers.

Q: Can I cancel premium channels at any time?

A: Yes, you have the flexibility to add or remove premium channels from your YouTube TV subscription whenever you want.

In conclusion, while YouTube TV’s base subscription provides access to a wide range of channels, premium channels like HBO, Showtime, and Starz require additional add-on packages. The cost for these premium channels ranges from $8.99 to $14.99 per month, allowing you to customize your streaming experience based on your preferences and budget.