How much is YouTube TV with all the channels?

YouTube TV has become a popular choice for cord-cutters looking for a streaming service that offers a wide range of channels. With its extensive lineup, YouTube TV provides access to various networks, including sports, news, entertainment, and more. But how much does it cost to get all the channels on YouTube TV? Let’s dive into the details.

YouTube TV Pricing

YouTube TV offers a base subscription plan that costs $64.99 per month. This plan includes access to over 85 channels, such as ABC, CBS, NBC, ESPN, CNN, and many others. However, it’s important to note that even with the base plan, you get a comprehensive selection of channels that cater to different interests.

Add-Ons for Additional Channels

While the base plan covers a wide range of channels, YouTube TV also offers add-ons for those who want even more content. These add-ons come at an additional cost and can be customized based on your preferences. Some popular add-ons include:

1. Sports Plus: This add-on costs an extra $10.99 per month and provides access to additional sports channels like NFL RedZone, Fox College Sports, and more.

2. Showtime: For an additional $7 per month, you can enjoy premium content from Showtime, including hit series, movies, and documentaries.

3. HBO Max: By subscribing to HBO Max for an extra $14.99 per month, you can access a vast library of HBO shows, movies, and exclusive content.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: Can I get all the channels on YouTube TV without any add-ons?

A: Yes, the base subscription plan of YouTube TV includes a wide range of channels, so you can enjoy a diverse selection of content without any add-ons.

Q: Are there any discounts available for YouTube TV?

A: YouTube TV occasionally offers promotional discounts or free trial periods for new subscribers. It’s worth keeping an eye out for any ongoing deals.

Q: Can I cancel the add-ons at any time?

A: Yes, you have the flexibility to add or remove add-ons from your YouTube TV subscription at any time, allowing you to customize your channel lineup based on your preferences.

In conclusion, YouTube TV offers a comprehensive selection of channels for $64.99 per month. While add-ons are available for an additional cost, the base plan provides access to a wide range of content, making it a popular choice for those seeking a cable-free streaming experience.