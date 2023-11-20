How much is YouTube TV per month?

YouTube TV, the popular streaming service that offers live TV channels and on-demand content, has become a go-to choice for cord-cutters looking for an alternative to traditional cable or satellite subscriptions. With its wide range of channels and user-friendly interface, YouTube TV has gained a significant following. But how much does it cost to subscribe to this service?

As of September 2021, YouTube TV is priced at $64.99 per month. This subscription fee grants users access to over 85 live TV channels, including major networks like ABC, CBS, NBC, and Fox, as well as popular cable channels such as ESPN, CNN, and HGTV. Additionally, YouTube TV offers unlimited cloud DVR storage, allowing users to record their favorite shows and movies to watch later.

FAQ:

1. Are there any additional fees?

While the base subscription fee is $64.99 per month, it’s important to note that additional taxes and fees may apply depending on your location. These fees are typically added to your monthly bill and can vary.

2. Can I cancel my subscription at any time?

Yes, YouTube TV offers a flexible subscription model that allows users to cancel their subscription at any time without any long-term commitments or cancellation fees. You can easily manage your subscription settings through your YouTube TV account.

3. Can I share my YouTube TV account with others?

Yes, YouTube TV allows you to share your account with up to six household members. Each member will have their own personalized recommendations and access to their own DVR recordings. However, simultaneous streaming on multiple devices may be limited depending on your location.

4. Are there any free trial options available?

YouTube TV occasionally offers free trial periods for new subscribers. These trials typically last for one to two weeks, allowing users to explore the service and its features before committing to a paid subscription.

In conclusion, YouTube TV is priced at $64.99 per month and offers a wide range of live TV channels and unlimited cloud DVR storage. With its flexible subscription model and user-friendly interface, it has become a popular choice for those seeking an alternative to traditional cable or satellite TV.