How much is YouTube TV monthly?

YouTube TV, the popular streaming service that offers live TV channels and on-demand content, has become a go-to choice for cord-cutters looking for an alternative to traditional cable or satellite subscriptions. With its wide range of channels and user-friendly interface, YouTube TV has gained a significant following. However, one question that often arises is: How much does YouTube TV cost on a monthly basis?

Monthly Subscription Cost

As of the latest update, YouTube TV is priced at $64.99 per month. This subscription fee grants users access to a plethora of channels, including major networks like ABC, CBS, NBC, and Fox, as well as popular cable channels such as ESPN, CNN, HGTV, and more. The monthly cost also covers unlimited cloud DVR storage, allowing users to record their favorite shows and movies to watch later.

FAQ

Q: Are there any additional fees?

A: While the base subscription fee is $64.99 per month, it’s important to note that additional taxes and fees may apply depending on your location. These charges are typically added to your monthly bill.

Q: Can I cancel my subscription at any time?

A: Yes, YouTube TV offers a flexible subscription model that allows users to cancel their subscription at any time without any long-term commitments or cancellation fees.

Q: Are there any free trial options available?

A: Yes, YouTube TV offers a 7-day free trial for new subscribers. This trial period allows users to explore the service and its features before committing to a paid subscription.

Q: Can I share my YouTube TV subscription with others?

A: Yes, YouTube TV allows you to share your subscription with up to six household members. Each member will have their own personalized recommendations and access to their own DVR recordings.

In conclusion, YouTube TV offers a comprehensive package of live TV channels and on-demand content for a monthly subscription fee of $64.99. With its flexible subscription model, unlimited cloud DVR storage, and the ability to share the service with multiple household members, YouTube TV continues to be a popular choice for those seeking an alternative to traditional cable or satellite TV.