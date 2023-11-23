How much is YouTube TV compared to Hulu TV?

In the ever-evolving world of streaming services, YouTube TV and Hulu TV have emerged as popular choices for cord-cutters seeking an alternative to traditional cable television. Both platforms offer a wide range of channels and on-demand content, but how do their prices compare? Let’s take a closer look.

YouTube TV:

YouTube TV is a subscription-based streaming service that provides access to live TV channels, on-demand content, and cloud DVR storage. With a monthly subscription fee of $64.99, YouTube TV offers over 85 channels, including major networks like ABC, CBS, NBC, and Fox, as well as popular cable channels such as ESPN, CNN, and HGTV. The service also includes unlimited cloud DVR storage, allowing users to record their favorite shows and movies to watch later.

Hulu TV:

Hulu TV, on the other hand, is a streaming service offered Hulu, which is primarily known for its extensive library of on-demand content. Hulu TV offers a similar range of channels as YouTube TV, including major networks and cable channels. However, it comes with two subscription options: the basic plan at $5.99 per month, which includes limited commercials, and the premium plan at $11.99 per month, which offers an ad-free experience. Additionally, Hulu TV provides users with access to Hulu’s vast library of on-demand content, making it a great choice for those who enjoy binge-watching their favorite shows.

FAQ:

1. Can I watch local channels on YouTube TV and Hulu TV?

Yes, both YouTube TV and Hulu TV offer access to local channels, including ABC, CBS, NBC, and Fox. However, availability may vary depending on your location.

2. Are there any additional fees for YouTube TV and Hulu TV?

Both services include all necessary fees in their monthly subscription prices. However, it’s worth noting that Hulu TV offers additional add-ons, such as premium networks (HBO, Showtime, etc.) and enhanced cloud DVR storage, for an extra cost.

3. Can I cancel my subscription at any time?

Yes, both YouTube TV and Hulu TV allow users to cancel their subscriptions at any time without any penalties or long-term commitments.

In conclusion, while YouTube TV and Hulu TV offer similar channel lineups, YouTube TV comes with a higher monthly subscription fee of $64.99, while Hulu TV offers two pricing options starting at $5.99 per month. Ultimately, the choice between the two services depends on your budget, preferences, and viewing habits.