How much is YouTube TV a month?

YouTube TV, the popular streaming service that offers live TV channels and on-demand content, has become a go-to choice for cord-cutters looking for an alternative to traditional cable or satellite subscriptions. With its wide range of channels and user-friendly interface, YouTube TV has gained a significant following. But how much does it cost to subscribe to this service?

As of September 2021, YouTube TV is priced at $64.99 per month. This subscription fee grants users access to over 85 live TV channels, including major networks like ABC, CBS, NBC, and Fox, as well as popular cable channels such as ESPN, CNN, and HGTV. Additionally, YouTube TV offers unlimited cloud DVR storage, allowing users to record their favorite shows and movies to watch later.

FAQ:

1. What is YouTube TV?

YouTube TV is a streaming service that provides access to live TV channels and on-demand content. It allows users to watch their favorite shows, sports events, news, and more on various devices, including smartphones, tablets, and smart TVs.

2. How much does YouTube TV cost?

YouTube TV is priced at $64.99 per month. This fee covers access to over 85 live TV channels, unlimited cloud DVR storage, and the ability to stream on multiple devices simultaneously.

3. Are there any additional costs?

While the base subscription fee covers most features, there may be additional costs for premium channels or add-ons. YouTube TV offers optional add-ons like HBO Max, Showtime, and Starz for an extra fee.

4. Can I cancel my subscription at any time?

Yes, YouTube TV offers a flexible subscription model that allows users to cancel their subscription at any time without any long-term commitments or cancellation fees.

5. Is YouTube TV available in my area?

YouTube TV is available in many areas across the United States. However, its availability may vary depending on your location. You can check the service’s website to see if it is available in your area.

In conclusion, YouTube TV offers a comprehensive live TV streaming experience at a monthly cost of $64.99. With its extensive channel lineup and additional features like unlimited cloud DVR storage, it has become a popular choice for those seeking an alternative to traditional cable or satellite subscriptions.