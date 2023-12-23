How much is YouTube TV a month with taxes and fees?

YouTube TV Monthly Cost with Taxes and Fees: Everything You Need to Know

YouTube TV has become an increasingly popular choice for cord-cutters looking to enjoy their favorite TV shows and live sports without the hassle of a traditional cable subscription. However, many potential subscribers are left wondering about the true cost of YouTube TV, including taxes and fees. In this article, we will break down the monthly cost of YouTube TV and provide answers to some frequently asked questions.

How much does YouTube TV cost per month?

YouTube TV’s base subscription price is $64.99 per month. This fee grants you access to a wide range of channels, including major networks like ABC, CBS, NBC, and Fox, as well as popular cable channels such as ESPN, CNN, and HGTV. However, it is important to note that this price does not include taxes and fees, which can vary depending on your location.

What additional taxes and fees can I expect?

The additional taxes and fees associated with YouTube TV vary based on your state and local regulations. These charges typically include sales tax, franchise fees, and other government-imposed levies. To determine the exact amount you will be charged, YouTube TV provides a breakdown of these fees during the signup process. It is advisable to review this information before finalizing your subscription.

How much is YouTube TV per month with taxes and fees?

While the base price of YouTube TV is $64.99, the total monthly cost with taxes and fees can range from $70 to $85, depending on your location. It is essential to consider these additional charges when budgeting for your streaming services.

FAQ:

1. Can I see the breakdown of taxes and fees before subscribing?

Yes, YouTube TV provides a detailed breakdown of the taxes and fees during the signup process. This allows you to review the additional charges specific to your location before committing to the service.

2. Do taxes and fees change over time?

Yes, taxes and fees can change over time due to updates in local regulations. YouTube TV will notify you of any changes to the charges, ensuring transparency in pricing.

3. Are there any other costs associated with YouTube TV?

Apart from the base subscription price and taxes/fees, there are no additional costs associated with YouTube TV. However, it is worth noting that premium add-ons, such as HBO Max or Showtime, come at an extra cost.

In conclusion, while YouTube TV’s base subscription price is $64.99 per month, the total monthly cost with taxes and fees can range from $70 to $85. It is crucial to consider these additional charges when evaluating the affordability of YouTube TV. By providing transparency in pricing, YouTube TV allows potential subscribers to make informed decisions about their streaming services.