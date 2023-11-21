How much is YouTube TV a month after taxes and fees?

YouTube TV has become a popular choice for cord-cutters looking for a streaming service that offers live TV channels. With its extensive channel lineup and user-friendly interface, it has gained a significant following. However, when considering a subscription to YouTube TV, it’s important to understand the total cost, including taxes and fees.

What is YouTube TV?

YouTube TV is a subscription-based streaming service that provides access to live TV channels, including sports, news, entertainment, and more. It offers a cloud DVR feature, allowing users to record their favorite shows and watch them later. With a single subscription, users can stream content on multiple devices simultaneously.

How much does YouTube TV cost?

YouTube TV’s base price is $64.99 per month. This includes access to over 85 channels, including major networks like ABC, CBS, NBC, and Fox, as well as popular cable channels such as ESPN, CNN, and HGTV. However, this price does not include taxes and fees, which can vary depending on your location.

What additional costs should I expect?

In addition to the base price, YouTube TV subscribers are subject to taxes and fees imposed local and state governments. These additional costs can range from a few dollars to around $10 per month, depending on where you live. It’s important to note that these charges are not set YouTube TV but are instead determined the applicable tax laws in your area.

How can I find out the exact cost?

To determine the precise cost of YouTube TV in your location, you can visit the YouTube TV website and enter your zip code during the signup process. This will provide you with an accurate estimate of the total monthly cost, including taxes and fees.

Conclusion

While YouTube TV offers a comprehensive selection of live TV channels, it’s crucial to consider the total cost, including taxes and fees, before subscribing. By understanding the additional charges that may apply, you can make an informed decision about whether YouTube TV fits within your budget.