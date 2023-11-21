How much is YouTube TV 4K Plus add-on?

YouTube TV, the popular streaming service that offers live TV channels and on-demand content, recently introduced an exciting new feature called 4K Plus. This add-on allows subscribers to enjoy their favorite shows, movies, and sports events in stunning 4K resolution. But how much does this upgrade cost? Let’s dive into the details.

What is YouTube TV 4K Plus?

YouTube TV 4K Plus is an optional add-on for YouTube TV subscribers that enhances their streaming experience providing access to content in 4K resolution. With this upgrade, viewers can enjoy sharper images, vibrant colors, and greater detail, bringing their favorite entertainment to life like never before.

How much does YouTube TV 4K Plus cost?

YouTube TV 4K Plus comes at an additional cost of $19.99 per month on top of the regular YouTube TV subscription fee. This add-on is available to both new and existing subscribers who want to take their streaming experience to the next level.

What does YouTube TV 4K Plus include?

In addition to the enhanced 4K resolution, YouTube TV 4K Plus offers subscribers a few extra perks. Firstly, it allows users to download their favorite shows and movies to watch offline, perfect for those times when an internet connection is not available. Secondly, subscribers gain access to unlimited streaming on their home network, even when multiple devices are being used simultaneously.

Is YouTube TV 4K Plus available for all devices?

Currently, YouTube TV 4K Plus is available on select devices, including streaming media players like Chromecast with Google TV, Apple TV 4K, and Nvidia Shield TV Pro. However, YouTube TV is continuously working to expand device compatibility, so it’s worth keeping an eye out for updates if your preferred device is not yet supported.

In conclusion, YouTube TV 4K Plus is an exciting add-on for YouTube TV subscribers who want to elevate their streaming experience to the next level. For an additional $19.99 per month, users can enjoy content in stunning 4K resolution, along with the ability to download shows for offline viewing and unlimited streaming on their home network. While currently limited to select devices, YouTube TV is actively working to expand compatibility, ensuring more viewers can enjoy the benefits of this add-on.