How much is xumo after 12 months?

How Much Does Xumo Cost After 12 Months?

Introduction

Xumo is a popular streaming service that offers a wide range of free live and on-demand content. With its extensive library of movies, TV shows, and channels, Xumo has become a go-to platform for many entertainment enthusiasts. However, one common question that arises among potential subscribers is the cost of Xumo after the initial trial period. In this article, we will explore the pricing structure of Xumo and shed light on how much it costs after 12 months.

Pricing Structure

Xumo is a free streaming service that generates revenue through advertisements. This means that users can access the platform and enjoy its content without paying any subscription fees. However, it’s important to note that Xumo offers a premium version called Xumo Plus, which provides an ad-free experience and additional features.

Xumo Plus Subscription

Xumo Plus is available for $4.99 per month. This subscription option allows users to enjoy their favorite content without any interruptions from advertisements. Additionally, Xumo Plus offers the ability to access content on multiple devices simultaneously, making it a convenient choice for households with multiple users.

After 12 Months

The pricing for Xumo Plus remains the same even after 12 months. Unlike some streaming services that increase their subscription fees after an initial promotional period, Xumo maintains a consistent pricing structure. This means that subscribers who opt for Xumo Plus will continue to pay $4.99 per month, ensuring a predictable and affordable streaming experience.

FAQ

Q: Is Xumo completely free?

A: Yes, Xumo offers a free version that allows users to access a wide range of content. However, Xumo Plus, the premium version, requires a monthly subscription fee.

Q: Can I cancel my Xumo Plus subscription anytime?

A: Yes, Xumo Plus subscribers have the flexibility to cancel their subscription at any time. There are no long-term commitments or cancellation fees.

Q: Can I try Xumo Plus before subscribing?

A: Yes, Xumo offers a 30-day free trial for Xumo Plus. This allows users to experience the ad-free streaming and additional features before committing to a subscription.

Conclusion

Xumo provides a cost-effective streaming solution with its free version, allowing users to access a vast library of content without any subscription fees. For those seeking an ad-free experience and additional features, Xumo Plus is available for $4.99 per month, with no price increase after 12 months. With its affordable pricing and diverse content offerings, Xumo continues to be a popular choice among streaming enthusiasts.