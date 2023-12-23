How much is Xfinity NBA League Pass?

Xfinity NBA League Pass: Everything You Need to Know

If you’re a basketball enthusiast, you’re probably familiar with the NBA League Pass, a subscription service that allows fans to watch live and on-demand NBA games. But how much does the Xfinity NBA League Pass cost? Let’s dive into the details and answer some frequently asked questions.

What is Xfinity NBA League Pass?

The Xfinity NBA League Pass is a premium sports package offered Xfinity, a leading cable and internet provider. It provides subscribers with access to a wide range of NBA games, including regular season, playoffs, and even select preseason matchups. With this pass, you can enjoy the excitement of the NBA from the comfort of your own home.

How much does Xfinity NBA League Pass cost?

The cost of the Xfinity NBA League Pass varies depending on the package you choose. Xfinity offers two options: the NBA League Pass and the NBA Team Pass. The NBA League Pass provides access to all out-of-market games, while the NBA Team Pass allows you to follow a specific team throughout the season.

For the 2021-2022 NBA season, the NBA League Pass is priced at $199.99, which includes all teams and games. If you prefer to follow a single team, the NBA Team Pass is available for $119.99. These prices are subject to change, so it’s always a good idea to check with Xfinity for the most up-to-date information.

FAQ:

1. Can I watch NBA League Pass on multiple devices?

Yes, you can! Xfinity NBA League Pass allows you to stream games on multiple devices, including smartphones, tablets, computers, and smart TVs. This way, you can catch all the action wherever you are.

2. Are blackout restrictions applicable?

Yes, blackout restrictions may apply. These restrictions prevent you from watching games that are being broadcasted on local or national networks in your area. However, you can still enjoy these games through your regular cable or satellite TV subscription.

3. Can I cancel my Xfinity NBA League Pass subscription?

Yes, you can cancel your subscription at any time. Xfinity offers flexible options for managing your subscription, allowing you to make changes or cancel online or contacting their customer support.

In conclusion, the Xfinity NBA League Pass offers basketball fans an incredible opportunity to stay connected with their favorite teams and players. With its range of packages and flexible viewing options, it’s a must-have for any NBA enthusiast. So, grab your popcorn and get ready to experience the thrill of the NBA season like never before!