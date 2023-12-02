How much is Wistia per month?

Wistia Pricing: How Much Does It Cost Per Month?

Wistia, the popular video hosting platform, offers a range of pricing options to suit the needs of businesses and individuals alike. Whether you’re a small startup or a large enterprise, Wistia has a plan that can accommodate your video hosting and marketing needs. Let’s take a closer look at the pricing structure and features offered Wistia.

Wistia Pricing Tiers

Wistia offers three main pricing tiers: Free, Pro, and Advanced. The Free plan is a great option for individuals or small businesses looking to get started with video hosting. It allows for up to three videos and includes basic analytics and customization options.

The Pro plan, priced at $99 per month, is designed for businesses that require more advanced features. With the Pro plan, you can host up to ten videos and access additional analytics, integrations, and customization options. This plan also removes Wistia branding from your videos, giving your brand a more professional appearance.

For larger businesses with more extensive video needs, the Advanced plan offers a custom pricing structure. This plan provides unlimited video hosting, advanced analytics, integrations with marketing automation tools, and more. To get a quote for the Advanced plan, you can contact Wistia directly.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. Can I upgrade or downgrade my plan at any time?

Yes, Wistia allows you to upgrade or downgrade your plan at any time. Simply visit your account settings and select the plan that best suits your needs.

2. Are there any additional costs besides the monthly subscription fee?

No, Wistia’s pricing is transparent, and there are no hidden costs. The monthly subscription fee covers all the features and services included in your chosen plan.

3. Can I cancel my subscription at any time?

Yes, you can cancel your Wistia subscription at any time. However, keep in mind that Wistia does not offer refunds for unused portions of a subscription.

In conclusion, Wistia offers flexible pricing options to cater to the diverse needs of businesses and individuals. Whether you’re just starting out or looking for advanced video hosting and marketing features, Wistia has a plan that can fit your requirements.