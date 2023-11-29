How much is Virat Kohli’s net worth?

Virat Kohli’s Net Worth: A Glimpse into the Indian Cricket Superstar’s Wealth

Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli is not only a household name in his home country but also a global icon in the world of cricket. With numerous records and accolades to his name, Kohli has not only established himself as one of the greatest batsmen of all time but has also amassed a significant fortune along the way. Let’s delve into the net worth of this cricketing sensation and explore the various factors that contribute to his wealth.

What is Virat Kohli’s net worth?

As of 2021, Virat Kohli’s net worth is estimated to be around $125 million (approximately ₹900 crores). This staggering figure places him among the richest athletes in the world. Kohli’s wealth primarily comes from his cricketing career, brand endorsements, and various business ventures.

Cricketing Career:

Kohli’s success on the cricket field has been instrumental in building his net worth. As the captain of the Indian cricket team, he has led the side to numerous victories, including the historic Test series win in Australia in 2021. His consistent performances and leadership skills have earned him lucrative contracts in domestic and international cricket, contributing significantly to his wealth.

Brand Endorsements:

Kohli’s popularity extends beyond the cricket field, making him a sought-after brand ambassador. He has endorsed several high-profile brands, including Puma, Audi, MRF, and many more. These endorsements have not only added to his net worth but have also solidified his status as a global icon.

Business Ventures:

In addition to his cricketing career and brand endorsements, Kohli has ventured into various business endeavors. He co-owns the Indian Super League football team FC Goa and has invested in startups like Stepathlon Kids and Wrogn, his own clothing line. These ventures have further diversified his income streams and contributed to his overall net worth.

Conclusion:

Virat Kohli’s net worth is a testament to his exceptional talent, hard work, and business acumen. From his cricketing achievements to his brand endorsements and business ventures, Kohli has built an empire that extends far beyond the cricket pitch. As he continues to dominate the world of cricket, it is safe to say that his net worth will only continue to grow, solidifying his position as one of the wealthiest athletes in the world.

FAQs:

1. What is net worth?

Net worth refers to the total value of an individual’s assets, including cash, investments, properties, and other valuable possessions, minus their liabilities or debts.

2. How is Virat Kohli’s net worth calculated?

Virat Kohli’s net worth is calculated considering his earnings from cricket contracts, brand endorsements, and business ventures, along with his investments and other assets.

3. Is Virat Kohli the richest cricketer in the world?

While Virat Kohli is one of the richest cricketers globally, there are other players, such as Sachin Tendulkar and MS Dhoni, who have also amassed significant wealth throughout their careers. The exact rankings may vary depending on various factors and sources.