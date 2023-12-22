How much is Univision subscription?

Univision Subscription: Pricing and FAQs

Univision, the leading Spanish-language television network in the United States, offers a wide range of programming that caters to the diverse interests of its viewers. From news and sports to telenovelas and reality shows, Univision has become a staple in many households. If you’re considering subscribing to Univision, here’s what you need to know about its pricing and frequently asked questions.

How much does a Univision subscription cost?

Univision offers different subscription options to suit various preferences and budgets. The pricing may vary depending on the platform you choose to access Univision’s content. Here are the current subscription options:

1. Univision Now: This streaming service allows you to watch Univision’s live programming and on-demand content. The subscription costs $9.99 per month or $107.88 per year.

2. Univision on Cable/Satellite: If you have a cable or satellite TV subscription, you may already have access to Univision’s channels. However, it’s best to check with your provider to confirm if Univision is included in your package.

3. Univision on Streaming Platforms: Some streaming platforms, such as Hulu + Live TV and fuboTV, offer Univision as part of their channel lineup. The pricing for these platforms varies, so it’s advisable to visit their respective websites for detailed information.

Frequently Asked Questions:

1. Can I watch Univision for free?

While Univision does offer some content for free on its website and mobile app, access to its full range of programming typically requires a subscription.

2. Can I cancel my Univision subscription at any time?

Yes, you can cancel your Univision subscription at any time. For Univision Now, you can manage your subscription settings through their website or contact their customer support for assistance.

3. Is Univision available outside the United States?

Univision’s streaming service, Univision Now, is only available within the United States due to licensing restrictions. However, some Univision programming may be accessible through international cable or satellite providers.

4. Can I watch Univision on multiple devices?

Yes, Univision Now allows you to stream on up to three devices simultaneously with a single subscription.

In conclusion, a Univision subscription offers access to a wide range of Spanish-language programming, including live TV and on-demand content. Whether you choose Univision Now or opt for a cable/satellite or streaming platform package, there are various options to suit your needs. Stay informed and entertained with Univision’s diverse programming lineup.