How much is Univision a month?

Univision Monthly Subscription: How Much Does It Cost?

Introduction

Univision, the leading Spanish-language television network in the United States, offers a wide range of programming to cater to the diverse interests of its viewers. From news and sports to telenovelas and reality shows, Univision has become a staple in many households. If you’re considering subscribing to Univision, you may be wondering how much it costs on a monthly basis. In this article, we will explore the pricing options and answer some frequently asked questions about Univision’s subscription plans.

Univision Subscription Plans

Univision offers two main subscription plans: Univision Now and Univision with Hulu.

1. Univision Now: This standalone streaming service allows you to access Univision’s content without any additional platforms. The monthly subscription for Univision Now is $9.99. With this plan, you can enjoy live streaming of Univision’s channels, on-demand content, and exclusive programming.

2. Univision with Hulu: If you’re already a Hulu subscriber or interested in bundling your streaming services, Univision offers a plan that includes both Univision and Hulu. This plan costs $64.99 per month and provides access to Univision’s channels, on-demand content, as well as Hulu’s extensive library of shows and movies.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Can I watch Univision for free?

A: While some Univision content is available for free on their website or through the Univision app, accessing their full range of programming typically requires a subscription.

Q: Are there any discounts available for Univision subscriptions?

A: Univision occasionally offers promotional discounts or special offers. It’s recommended to check their website or social media channels for any ongoing deals.

Q: Can I cancel my Univision subscription at any time?

A: Yes, both Univision Now and Univision with Hulu allow you to cancel your subscription at any time without any long-term commitments.

Conclusion

Univision offers two subscription plans to cater to the diverse needs of its viewers. Whether you choose the standalone Univision Now plan or opt for the Univision with Hulu bundle, you can enjoy a wide range of Spanish-language programming. With affordable monthly prices starting at $9.99, Univision provides an accessible option for those seeking quality Spanish-language content.