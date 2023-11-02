New Perspectives on Social Media and Teen Mental Health

Experts are raising concerns about the impact of social media on the mental health of teenagers. While it is advisable to delay social media use for as long as possible, the reality is that most teens will eventually join these platforms. It is crucial for parents and guardians to support teens in navigating the online world in a healthy manner.

High school students Karryn Watts and Dahkenah Wilkins acknowledge the positive aspects of social media, such as connecting with others. However, they also highlight the negative effects, particularly the prevalence of violence and the spread of misinformation.

A recent report from the US Surgeon General reveals that a staggering 95% of youth aged 13-17 use social media, while nearly 40% of children aged 8 to 12 have online profiles. Furthermore, half of the surveyed teens reported being online “almost constantly.”

Research indicates that spending excessive time on social media can double the risk of mental health issues among young people, including depression, anxiety, ADHD, self-harm, and eating disorders. This is mainly due to the creation of a false sense of reality and the potential for comparison and negative self-perception.

On a positive note, the American Psychological Association suggests that reducing social media use 50% for just a few weeks can lead to improved mental well-being and increased self-esteem in teenagers.

Principal Keisha Wilkins, who oversees a high school in Philadelphia, emphasizes the importance of parents monitoring their children’s social media usage and setting boundaries. She advises parents to have access to their child’s accounts and check their activity regularly. Creating a screen-free period before bed is also recommended to promote healthy sleep habits.

Parental control features available on smartphones, such as Apple and Android devices, can help regulate screen time and app usage. These controls allow parents to restrict access to specific apps and set time limits accordingly.

Another suggestion from Principal Wilkins is to engage in open conversations with teenagers about social media and its potential effects. Encouraging young people to connect with older relatives or family friends who they may feel more comfortable talking to can also provide valuable support.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: Is social media harmful to teenagers?

A: Excessive use of social media can contribute to a range of mental health issues in teenagers, including depression, anxiety, ADHD, self-harm, and eating disorders.

Q: How can parents help teenagers navigate social media?

A: Parents should monitor their children’s social media usage, set boundaries, and have open conversations about its impact. Implementing screen-free time before bed and utilizing parental control features on smartphones can also be beneficial.

Q: How does reducing social media use affect teenagers?

A: Research suggests that reducing social media use 50% for a few weeks can lead to improved mental well-being, increased self-esteem, and a decrease in mental health issues among teenagers.

Q: What are the risks associated with social media use?

A: Risks include exposure to violence, the spread of misinformation, comparison with others, and the creation of a false sense of reality.