How much is the YouTube TV DVR?

YouTube TV has become a popular choice for cord-cutters looking for a streaming service that offers live TV channels. One of the standout features of YouTube TV is its DVR (Digital Video Recorder) functionality, which allows users to record their favorite shows and watch them at their convenience. But how much does this DVR service cost? Let’s dive into the details.

YouTube TV DVR Pricing

YouTube TV offers an unlimited DVR service as part of its subscription package. Unlike traditional cable or satellite providers, YouTube TV does not charge any additional fees for DVR functionality. This means that you can record as many shows as you want without worrying about running out of storage space or incurring extra costs.

How does the YouTube TV DVR work?

The YouTube TV DVR allows users to record live TV shows and movies from over 85 channels. Once recorded, these programs are stored in the cloud, eliminating the need for physical storage devices. Users can access their recorded content from any device with the YouTube TV app, including smartphones, tablets, and smart TVs.

FAQ

1. Can I fast forward through commercials in recorded shows?

Yes, YouTube TV allows you to fast forward through commercials in your recorded shows, giving you the freedom to skip unwanted ads and enjoy uninterrupted viewing.

2. How long can I keep my recorded shows?

Recorded shows are stored in the cloud for up to nine months. After this period, they will be automatically deleted from your library.

3. Can I record multiple shows simultaneously?

Yes, YouTube TV’s DVR service allows you to record multiple shows simultaneously. You can record as many shows as you want without any limitations.

4. Can I download my recorded shows for offline viewing?

Unfortunately, YouTube TV does not currently offer the option to download recorded shows for offline viewing. However, you can stream your recorded content as long as you have an internet connection.

In conclusion, YouTube TV offers an unlimited DVR service as part of its subscription package, allowing users to record and store their favorite shows without any additional costs. With its user-friendly interface and the ability to fast forward through commercials, YouTube TV’s DVR functionality provides a convenient and enjoyable streaming experience for its subscribers.