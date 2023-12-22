How much is the NFL streaming package?

How Much Does the NFL Streaming Package Cost?

The National Football League (NFL) is one of the most popular sports leagues in the United States, attracting millions of fans each year. With the rise of streaming services, many fans are now opting to watch games online rather than through traditional cable or satellite TV. If you’re considering subscribing to the NFL streaming package, you may be wondering how much it costs and what it includes. Here’s everything you need to know.

What is the NFL streaming package?

The NFL streaming package is a subscription service that allows fans to watch live and on-demand NFL games online. It provides access to all regular season games, as well as select preseason and playoff games. Additionally, subscribers can enjoy exclusive content such as NFL Network programming, game highlights, and analysis.

How much does it cost?

The cost of the NFL streaming package varies depending on the subscription plan you choose. As of the 2021 season, there are two main options available:

1. NFL Game Pass: This plan costs $99.99 per season and provides access to all regular season games, including replays and condensed versions. However, live streaming of games is subject to blackout restrictions.

2. NFL Sunday Ticket: This plan is available through DirecTV and costs $293.94 per season. It offers live streaming of all out-of-market Sunday games, allowing fans to watch their favorite teams regardless of their location.

FAQ:

Q: Can I watch local games with the NFL streaming package?

A: No, local games are subject to blackout restrictions. However, you can still watch them through your local cable or satellite provider.

Q: Are there any additional fees?

A: While the subscription cost covers most games, some special events like the Super Bowl may require an additional fee or separate subscription.

Q: Can I cancel my subscription?

A: Yes, you can cancel your subscription at any time. However, refund policies may vary, so it’s important to review the terms and conditions before subscribing.

In conclusion, the NFL streaming package offers football fans a convenient way to watch their favorite games online. With different subscription options available, you can choose the plan that best suits your needs and budget. Whether you opt for NFL Game Pass or NFL Sunday Ticket, you’ll have access to a wide range of NFL content to enhance your viewing experience.