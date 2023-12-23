How much is the NFL streaming app?

Everything You Need to Know About the Cost of the NFL Streaming App

Are you a die-hard football fan who doesn’t want to miss a single game? With the NFL streaming app, you can catch all the action right from the comfort of your own home. But how much does this convenience cost? Let’s dive into the details.

What is the NFL streaming app?

The NFL streaming app is a digital platform that allows users to watch live and on-demand NFL games on their smartphones, tablets, or smart TVs. It provides access to a wide range of content, including live games, highlights, replays, and exclusive behind-the-scenes footage.

How much does the NFL streaming app cost?

The cost of the NFL streaming app depends on the subscription plan you choose. Currently, there are two options available:

1. NFL Game Pass

NFL Game Pass is the more comprehensive subscription plan, offering access to all live preseason games, full replays of regular season games, and condensed versions of games. It also includes access to NFL Films archives and exclusive shows. The annual subscription for NFL Game Pass is $99.99.

2. NFL Game Pass International

If you reside outside of the United States and Mexico, you can opt for NFL Game Pass International. This plan provides live access to all regular season and playoff games, as well as the Super Bowl. The annual subscription for NFL Game Pass International is $180.

FAQ

1. Can I watch local games on the NFL streaming app?

No, the NFL streaming app does not provide access to live local games. These games are subject to regional blackout restrictions and are typically available through local broadcast networks or cable providers.

2. Can I cancel my subscription at any time?

Yes, both NFL Game Pass and NFL Game Pass International offer the flexibility to cancel your subscription at any time. However, please note that refunds are not provided for partial subscription periods.

3. Can I share my NFL streaming app account with others?

No, sharing your NFL streaming app account is strictly prohibited. Each subscription is intended for individual use only, and account sharing may result in the termination of your access.

Now that you have all the information about the cost of the NFL streaming app, you can make an informed decision about whether it’s the right choice for you. So grab your popcorn, sit back, and enjoy the thrilling NFL action!