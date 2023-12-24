How much is the NFL package on prime?

How Much Does the NFL Package on Prime Cost?

If you’re a football fan, you’ve probably heard about the NFL package on Prime. This exclusive offering allows you to stream live NFL games, access on-demand content, and enjoy a range of additional features. But how much does it actually cost? Let’s dive into the details.

What is the NFL package on Prime?

The NFL package on Prime is a subscription service provided Amazon Prime that gives you access to a wide range of NFL content. This includes live streaming of Thursday Night Football games, on-demand replays of past games, and exclusive shows like “All or Nothing” and “The NFL Show.”

How much does it cost?

As of the latest information available, the NFL package on Prime costs $12.99 per month. This price includes all the benefits of an Amazon Prime membership, such as free two-day shipping, access to Prime Video, and more. However, it’s important to note that prices may vary depending on your location and any ongoing promotions.

Are there any additional fees?

While the $12.99 monthly fee covers the NFL package on Prime, it’s worth mentioning that you’ll need a compatible device and a stable internet connection to stream the games. Additionally, if you’re not already an Amazon Prime member, you’ll need to subscribe to the overall Prime membership, which costs $119 per year or $12.99 per month.

Can I cancel anytime?

Yes, you can cancel your NFL package on Prime subscription at any time. Amazon Prime offers a hassle-free cancellation process, allowing you to manage your subscription easily through your account settings.

Is the NFL package on Prime available internationally?

Yes, the NFL package on Prime is available to customers in the United States and internationally. However, the availability of live games may vary depending on your location due to broadcasting rights and regional restrictions.

In conclusion, the NFL package on Prime offers football enthusiasts a convenient way to enjoy live NFL games and exclusive content. With a monthly cost of $12.99, it provides a comprehensive package for avid fans. So, if you’re ready to immerse yourself in the excitement of the NFL, consider subscribing to the NFL package on Prime and never miss a game again.