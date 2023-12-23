How much is the NFL app?

How Much Does the NFL App Cost?

The NFL app has become an essential tool for football enthusiasts, providing them with access to live games, highlights, news, and exclusive content. With its user-friendly interface and comprehensive coverage, it has become a go-to resource for fans all around the world. However, one question that often arises is, “How much does the NFL app cost?”

Subscription Options

The NFL app offers two subscription options: the basic version and the premium version. The basic version of the app is available for free, allowing users to access a limited range of features such as news articles, game schedules, and team information. However, to unlock the full potential of the app, users can opt for the premium version.

The premium version of the NFL app, known as NFL Game Pass, offers a more immersive experience for football enthusiasts. It provides access to live out-of-market preseason games, full replays of regular and postseason games, and exclusive NFL Films content. Additionally, subscribers can enjoy live audio broadcasts of games, access to the NFL Films archive, and the ability to watch games on-demand.

Cost and Payment Options

The cost of the NFL app’s premium version, NFL Game Pass, varies depending on the subscription plan chosen. There are two main options available: the Season Plus plan and the Follow Your Team plan. The Season Plus plan, priced at $99.99 per year, offers access to all live preseason and regular-season out-of-market games. On the other hand, the Follow Your Team plan, priced at $79.99 per year, provides access to live preseason and regular-season out-of-market games for a single chosen team.

Users can choose to pay for their NFL Game Pass subscription in one installment or in four monthly installments. The app accepts various payment methods, including major credit cards and PayPal.

FAQ

Q: Can I access the NFL app for free?

A: Yes, the basic version of the NFL app is available for free, offering limited features.

Q: What additional features does the premium version offer?

A: The premium version, NFL Game Pass, provides access to live out-of-market preseason games, full game replays, exclusive NFL Films content, live audio broadcasts, and more.

Q: How much does NFL Game Pass cost?

A: NFL Game Pass offers two subscription options: the Season Plus plan for $99.99 per year and the Follow Your Team plan for $79.99 per year.

Q: Can I pay for NFL Game Pass in installments?

A: Yes, users have the option to pay for their NFL Game Pass subscription in one installment or in four monthly installments.

In conclusion, while the basic version of the NFL app is free, the premium version, NFL Game Pass, offers a more comprehensive football experience at a cost. With its extensive coverage and exclusive content, the NFL app continues to be a valuable resource for football fans worldwide.