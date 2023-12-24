How much is the NFL app to watch all games?

How Much Does the NFL App Cost to Watch All Games?

The NFL app has become a go-to platform for football enthusiasts to catch all the action from their favorite teams. With its user-friendly interface and extensive coverage, it offers a convenient way to stay connected to the game. However, many fans wonder about the cost of accessing all the games through this app. Let’s dive into the details and answer some frequently asked questions.

What is the NFL app?

The NFL app is a mobile application that allows users to stream live games, access highlights, and stay updated with the latest news and scores from the National Football League (NFL). It is available for both iOS and Android devices.

How much does the NFL app cost?

The NFL app itself is free to download from the respective app stores. However, to access all the games, users need to subscribe to the NFL Game Pass service. The cost of the subscription varies depending on the plan you choose.

What are the subscription options?

The NFL Game Pass offers two subscription options: the Season Plus and the Follow Your Team plans. The Season Plus plan provides access to all live out-of-market preseason and regular-season games, while the Follow Your Team plan allows users to watch live and on-demand games for a specific team of their choice.

How much do the subscription plans cost?

The Season Plus plan is priced at $99.99 per season, while the Follow Your Team plan costs $69.99 per season. Both plans offer a 7-day free trial for new subscribers.

Are there any additional features?

Yes, the NFL Game Pass subscription includes additional features such as condensed game replays, full game archives, and access to NFL Films’ extensive library of content.

Can I watch local games on the NFL app?

No, the NFL app does not provide live streaming of in-market games. These games are subject to regional broadcast restrictions and are typically available through local television networks or cable providers.

In conclusion, while the NFL app itself is free, accessing all the games requires a subscription to the NFL Game Pass service. The cost of the subscription varies depending on the plan you choose, with options to watch all games or follow a specific team. So, if you’re a die-hard football fan looking for comprehensive coverage, the NFL app with the Game Pass subscription might be worth considering.