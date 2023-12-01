How much is the new Disney Plus annual plan?

Disney Plus Announces New Annual Plan Pricing

Disney Plus, the popular streaming service known for its vast library of beloved movies and TV shows, has recently unveiled its new annual plan pricing. This announcement comes as exciting news for Disney fans and subscribers who are looking for a cost-effective way to enjoy their favorite content.

What is the new Disney Plus annual plan?

The new Disney Plus annual plan is a subscription option that allows users to pay for a full year of access to the streaming service at a discounted rate. Instead of paying on a monthly basis, subscribers can now opt for an annual payment, providing them with uninterrupted access to Disney Plus for 12 months.

How much does the new Disney Plus annual plan cost?

The new Disney Plus annual plan is priced at $79.99 per year. This means that subscribers who choose this option will save approximately $16 compared to the monthly subscription cost of $6.99. The annual plan offers a significant discount, making it an attractive choice for those who plan to use Disney Plus regularly throughout the year.

FAQ

Can I switch from a monthly plan to the annual plan?

Yes, existing Disney Plus subscribers can easily switch from a monthly plan to the annual plan. Simply go to your account settings on the Disney Plus website or app and select the annual plan option. Your subscription will be updated accordingly, and you will be billed annually instead of monthly.

What happens if I cancel my annual plan before the year is up?

If you decide to cancel your annual plan before the 12-month period is over, you will still have access to Disney Plus until the end of the billing cycle. However, you will not be refunded for the remaining months of your subscription. After the cancellation, you will no longer be charged annually, and your access to Disney Plus will end at the end of the current billing cycle.

The new Disney Plus annual plan offers subscribers a cost-effective way to enjoy the extensive collection of Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic content. With the convenience of an annual payment and the significant savings it provides, this new pricing option is sure to be a hit among Disney fans worldwide.