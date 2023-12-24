How much is the NBC app per month?

How Much Does the NBC App Cost Per Month?

Are you a fan of NBC shows and looking to catch up on your favorite episodes? The NBC app is a convenient way to stream your beloved shows on-demand. But before you dive into the world of streaming, you might be wondering how much it will cost you. Let’s take a closer look at the pricing options for the NBC app.

Subscription Plans

The NBC app offers two subscription plans: a free plan and a premium plan. The free plan allows you to access a limited selection of episodes and content, while the premium plan provides a more extensive library of shows and additional features.

The premium plan, known as NBC’s Peacock Premium, is available for $4.99 per month. With this subscription, you can enjoy full seasons of current and classic NBC shows, exclusive content, live sports events, and more. Peacock Premium also offers an ad-free experience for an additional $5 per month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. Can I watch NBC shows for free?

Yes, the NBC app offers a free plan that allows you to watch a limited selection of episodes and content. However, to access the full range of shows and features, you will need to subscribe to the premium plan.

2. What shows are available on the NBC app?

The NBC app offers a wide range of shows, including popular titles like “The Office,” “This Is Us,” “Saturday Night Live,” and many more. The availability of shows may vary depending on your location and the licensing agreements in place.

3. Can I cancel my subscription at any time?

Yes, you can cancel your NBC app subscription at any time. If you decide to cancel, your subscription will remain active until the end of the current billing cycle, and you will not be charged for the following month.

4. Can I download episodes to watch offline?

Yes, with the premium subscription, you can download episodes and watch them offline on your mobile device. This feature is perfect for those times when you don’t have access to a stable internet connection.

Now that you have a better understanding of the pricing options for the NBC app, you can make an informed decision about whether to subscribe to the premium plan. Enjoy streaming your favorite NBC shows and stay up to date with the latest episodes!