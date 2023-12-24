How much is the NBA League Pass on YouTube TV?

How Much Does the NBA League Pass Cost on YouTube TV?

YouTube TV has become a popular streaming platform for sports enthusiasts, offering a wide range of live sports channels and packages. One of the most sought-after options for basketball fans is the NBA League Pass, which allows viewers to catch all the action from every NBA game. But how much does the NBA League Pass on YouTube TV actually cost? Let’s dive into the details.

Price and Packages

YouTube TV offers two different packages for the NBA League Pass: the NBA Team Pass and the NBA League Pass. The NBA Team Pass allows fans to follow a single team throughout the season, while the NBA League Pass provides access to all NBA games.

The NBA Team Pass is priced at $119.99 per season, allowing subscribers to watch all out-of-market games for their chosen team. This package is perfect for die-hard fans who want to stay up to date with their favorite team’s progress.

On the other hand, the NBA League Pass offers a more comprehensive experience, granting access to all out-of-market games from every NBA team. This package is priced at $199.99 per season, providing basketball enthusiasts with the opportunity to catch every thrilling moment of the NBA season.

FAQ

Q: Can I watch local games with the NBA League Pass on YouTube TV?

A: No, the NBA League Pass on YouTube TV only covers out-of-market games. Local games are subject to blackout restrictions.

Q: Are there any additional fees for the NBA League Pass on YouTube TV?

A: No, the prices mentioned above are inclusive of all fees. There are no hidden charges.

Q: Can I cancel my NBA League Pass subscription on YouTube TV?

A: Yes, you can cancel your subscription at any time. However, refunds are not provided for partial seasons.

Conclusion

For basketball enthusiasts who want to enjoy the excitement of every NBA game, the NBA League Pass on YouTube TV is a fantastic option. With packages tailored to individual team preferences or complete league coverage, fans can choose the option that best suits their needs. So, grab your popcorn, sit back, and get ready to witness the thrilling moments of the NBA season with the NBA League Pass on YouTube TV.