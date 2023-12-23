How much is the NBA League Pass on Fubo?

How Much Does the NBA League Pass Cost on Fubo?

If you’re a basketball fan, you’re probably familiar with the NBA League Pass, a popular streaming service that allows you to watch live and on-demand NBA games. Fubo, a leading streaming platform, offers the NBA League Pass as an add-on to its already extensive sports package. But how much does it cost to access all the thrilling NBA action on Fubo? Let’s find out.

Price and Packages

Fubo offers two different packages for the NBA League Pass: the NBA League Pass and the NBA Team Pass. The NBA League Pass provides access to all out-of-market games, while the NBA Team Pass allows you to follow a specific team throughout the season. The prices for these packages vary depending on the subscription length.

For the NBA League Pass, Fubo offers three subscription options:

– Monthly: $28.99 per month

– Annual: $199.99 per year

– NBA Restart: $28.99 for the remainder of the season

If you prefer to follow a specific team, the NBA Team Pass is available at a lower cost:

– Monthly: $17.99 per month

– Annual: $119.99 per year

FAQ

Q: What is the NBA League Pass?

A: The NBA League Pass is a streaming service that allows you to watch live and on-demand NBA games.

Q: What is Fubo?

A: Fubo is a streaming platform that offers a wide range of sports content, including the NBA League Pass.

Q: Can I watch all NBA games with the NBA League Pass on Fubo?

A: Yes, the NBA League Pass on Fubo provides access to all out-of-market games.

Q: Can I follow a specific team with the NBA League Pass on Fubo?

A: No, to follow a specific team, you need to subscribe to the NBA Team Pass on Fubo.

In conclusion, the NBA League Pass on Fubo offers basketball enthusiasts the opportunity to catch all the thrilling NBA action. With different subscription options available, you can choose the package that best suits your preferences and enjoy the excitement of the NBA season from the comfort of your own home.