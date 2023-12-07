How much is the monthly charge for fuboTV?

FuboTV Monthly Charge: Everything You Need to Know

Are you tired of paying exorbitant cable bills and looking for an affordable alternative to watch your favorite TV shows and sports? Look no further than fuboTV, a popular streaming service that offers a wide range of live TV channels and on-demand content. In this article, we will delve into the monthly charge for fuboTV and answer some frequently asked questions to help you make an informed decision.

How much does fuboTV cost per month?

FuboTV offers different subscription plans to cater to various viewing preferences. The standard plan, known as “fubo,” is priced at $64.99 per month. This plan includes over 100 channels, including sports, news, entertainment, and more. For those seeking additional content, fuboTV also offers premium add-ons such as Showtime, AMC Premiere, and NBA League Pass, which can be added to your subscription for an extra fee.

What is included in the fuboTV subscription?

With the standard fuboTV subscription, you gain access to a diverse range of channels, including popular networks like ESPN, NBC, CBS, FOX, and many more. You can enjoy live sports events, news broadcasts, TV shows, and movies. Additionally, fuboTV provides a cloud DVR feature, allowing you to record your favorite programs and watch them later at your convenience.

Are there any additional costs?

While the base subscription covers a vast selection of channels, some premium add-ons come with an additional cost. These add-ons provide access to specialized content, such as premium movie channels or sports packages. The prices for these add-ons vary, so it’s essential to check the fuboTV website for the most up-to-date information.

Can I cancel my fuboTV subscription at any time?

Yes, fuboTV offers a flexible subscription model that allows you to cancel your subscription at any time without any long-term commitments. Whether you want to pause your subscription temporarily or cancel it altogether, you have the freedom to do so without incurring any penalties.

In conclusion, fuboTV offers an attractive streaming service with a diverse range of channels and on-demand content at a competitive monthly price. With the flexibility to customize your subscription and the option to cancel anytime, it’s a compelling choice for cord-cutters seeking an affordable alternative to traditional cable TV.

Definitions:

– Streaming service: A platform that allows users to watch TV shows, movies, and other content over the internet without the need for traditional cable or satellite connections.

– Subscription: A payment made on a regular basis to access a service or product.

– DVR: Digital Video Recorder, a feature that allows users to record and store TV programs for later viewing.

– Add-ons: Additional features or services that can be added to a base subscription for an extra fee.

– Cord-cutters: Individuals who cancel their cable or satellite TV subscriptions in favor of streaming services.