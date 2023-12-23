MLB.TV App: Your Ticket to the Exciting World of Major League Baseball

Are you a die-hard baseball fan who never wants to miss a game? Look no further than the MLB.TV app, your ultimate companion for all things Major League Baseball. With this app, you can stream live games, catch up on highlights, and stay up-to-date with your favorite teams and players. But how much does this app cost? Let’s dive into the details.

How much is the MLB.TV app?

The MLB.TV app offers two subscription options: the All Teams plan and the Single Team plan. The All Teams plan allows you to access live and on-demand games for all 30 MLB teams, while the Single Team plan grants you access to games for a specific team of your choice. The pricing for the 2022 season is as follows:

– All Teams plan: $129.99 per year or $24.99 per month

– Single Team plan: $109.99 per year or $19.99 per month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: Can I watch games on multiple devices?

A: Yes, you can! The MLB.TV app supports multiple devices, including smartphones, tablets, smart TVs, and gaming consoles. You can enjoy the games wherever and whenever you want.

Q: Are blackout restrictions applicable?

A: Yes, blackout restrictions may apply. Local and national blackout rules are designed to protect the rights of broadcasters and prevent streaming of games in certain regions. However, you can still watch these games 90 minutes after they end.

Q: Can I cancel my subscription?

A: Absolutely! You can cancel your subscription at any time. If you cancel during the monthly billing cycle, you will not be charged for the following month.

Q: Are there any additional features?

A: Yes, the MLB.TV app offers various additional features, such as live game DVR, multi-game viewing, and in-game highlights. These features enhance your viewing experience and allow you to customize your baseball-watching preferences.

In conclusion, the MLB.TV app is a must-have for any baseball enthusiast. With its extensive coverage, live streaming capabilities, and additional features, you can immerse yourself in the thrilling world of Major League Baseball. So, grab your peanuts and cracker jacks, download the app, and get ready to cheer for your favorite team from the comfort of your own home!