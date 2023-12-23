How much is the MLB.TV 69.99 deal?

MLB.TV 69.99 Deal: A Home Run for Baseball Fans

If you’re a die-hard baseball fan, you’ve probably heard about the MLB.TV 69.99 deal. But what exactly does this offer entail? Let’s dive into the details and find out why it’s a home run for fans of America’s favorite pastime.

MLB.TV is a streaming service that allows fans to watch live and on-demand games from Major League Baseball (MLB) teams. With the 69.99 deal, subscribers gain access to all out-of-market regular season games, which means you can watch your favorite team even if you live far away from their home stadium.

The 69.99 deal is an annual subscription, meaning you pay a one-time fee of $69.99 for a full year of baseball action. This is a significant discount compared to the regular price, making it an attractive option for fans looking to catch every pitch, swing, and home run.

FAQ:

Q: What does “out-of-market” mean?

A: “Out-of-market” refers to games that are not broadcasted on local television networks in your area. It allows fans to watch teams from across the country, regardless of their geographical location.

Q: Can I watch playoff games with the 69.99 deal?

A: Unfortunately, the 69.99 deal only covers regular season games. Postseason games, including the World Series, are subject to separate packages and pricing.

Q: Can I watch games on multiple devices?

A: Yes, MLB.TV allows subscribers to stream games on various devices, including smartphones, tablets, computers, and smart TVs. You can enjoy the games wherever and whenever you want.

Q: Are blackout restrictions applicable?

A: Yes, blackout restrictions still apply to MLB.TV. This means that if you live in the same market as your favorite team, you may not be able to watch their games live. However, blackout games are available for streaming approximately 90 minutes after the game ends.

In conclusion, the MLB.TV 69.99 deal is a fantastic opportunity for baseball enthusiasts to stay connected with their favorite teams throughout the season. With access to all out-of-market regular season games, this affordable subscription ensures you won’t miss a single moment of the action. So grab your peanuts and crackerjacks, and get ready to enjoy America’s pastime from the comfort of your own home.