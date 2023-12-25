How much is the MLB Channel on Roku?

MLB Channel on Roku: Everything You Need to Know

If you’re a baseball fan and own a Roku device, you may be wondering how much it costs to access the MLB Channel on this popular streaming platform. Well, we’ve got you covered! In this article, we’ll provide you with all the information you need to know about the MLB Channel on Roku, including its cost, features, and frequently asked questions.

What is the MLB Channel on Roku?

The MLB Channel on Roku is a streaming service that allows baseball enthusiasts to watch live games, highlights, and exclusive content related to Major League Baseball (MLB). With this channel, you can stay up-to-date with your favorite teams, catch live games, and enjoy on-demand content whenever you want.

How much does the MLB Channel on Roku cost?

To access the MLB Channel on Roku, you’ll need a subscription to MLB.TV. The cost of MLB.TV varies depending on the plan you choose. The All Teams plan, which gives you access to all out-of-market games, costs $129.99 per year or $24.99 per month. The Single Team plan, which allows you to follow a specific team’s out-of-market games, is available for $109.99 per year or $19.99 per month.

FAQs about the MLB Channel on Roku:

1. Can I watch local games on the MLB Channel?

No, the MLB Channel on Roku only provides access to out-of-market games. Local games are subject to blackout restrictions.

2. Can I watch archived games on the MLB Channel?

Yes, with an MLB.TV subscription, you can watch archived games from the current season, as well as previous seasons.

3. Are there any additional features with the MLB Channel on Roku?

Yes, the MLB Channel on Roku offers features such as live game DVR, multi-game viewing, and interactive pitch-by-pitch tracking.

4. Can I cancel my MLB.TV subscription at any time?

Yes, you can cancel your subscription to MLB.TV at any time. However, refunds are not provided for partial months or unused portions of the subscription.

In conclusion, the MLB Channel on Roku provides baseball fans with a convenient way to enjoy live games, highlights, and exclusive content. While the cost of accessing the MLB Channel depends on the MLB.TV subscription plan you choose, the wealth of features and access to out-of-market games make it a worthwhile investment for any baseball enthusiast. So, grab your popcorn, sit back, and enjoy the game!