How much is the ESPN+ bundle?

ESPN+ Bundle: Everything You Need to Know About Pricing and More

Are you a sports enthusiast looking for an all-in-one streaming solution? Look no further than the ESPN+ bundle! This comprehensive package offers access to a wide range of sports content, including live events, exclusive shows, and much more. In this article, we will delve into the pricing details of the ESPN+ bundle and answer some frequently asked questions to help you make an informed decision.

How much does the ESPN+ bundle cost?

The ESPN+ bundle is priced at $13.99 per month. This package includes ESPN+, Hulu (ad-supported), and Disney+. By subscribing to the bundle, you gain access to a vast library of sports content, popular TV shows, movies, and exclusive Disney+ originals. It’s a fantastic deal for sports fans and entertainment lovers alike.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is ESPN+?

ESPN+ is a subscription-based streaming service offered ESPN. It provides subscribers with access to live sports events, original shows, documentaries, and an extensive on-demand library. With ESPN+, you can enjoy coverage of various sports, including football, basketball, baseball, soccer, and more.

What is Hulu?

Hulu is a popular streaming platform that offers a vast collection of TV shows, movies, and original content. With the ad-supported version included in the ESPN+ bundle, you can enjoy a wide range of entertainment options alongside your sports content.

What is Disney+?

Disney+ is a streaming service that provides subscribers with access to a vast library of Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic content. From beloved classics to new releases, Disney+ offers a world of entertainment for all ages.

Yes, you can still subscribe to the ESPN+ bundle even if you already have an existing subscription to ESPN+, Hulu, or Disney+. The bundle will simply be prorated based on the remaining value of your current subscriptions.

With the ESPN+ bundle, you can enjoy the best of sports, entertainment, and more, all in one place. Whether you’re a die-hard sports fan or simply looking for a diverse streaming experience, this bundle offers exceptional value for your money. Subscribe today and elevate your viewing experience to new heights!