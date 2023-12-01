How much is the Disney Plus Hulu ESPN+ bundle student discount?

Disney Plus Hulu ESPN+ Bundle Student Discount: How Much Can You Save?

In an exciting move to cater to the needs of students, Disney has introduced a special discount for its popular streaming bundle, which includes Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN+. This discounted bundle offers a fantastic opportunity for students to access a wide range of entertainment and sports content at an affordable price. Let’s dive into the details of this exciting offer.

What is the Disney Plus Hulu ESPN+ bundle?

The Disney Plus Hulu ESPN+ bundle is a subscription package that combines three popular streaming services: Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN+. Disney Plus offers a vast library of movies and TV shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic. Hulu provides access to a wide range of TV shows, movies, and original content. ESPN+ offers live sports events, exclusive shows, and documentaries.

How much is the student discount?

The regular price of the Disney Plus Hulu ESPN+ bundle is $12.99 per month. However, students can now enjoy this incredible bundle for just $9.99 per month, saving $3 every month. This discount is available to both new and existing students who are currently enrolled in an accredited college or university.

How can students avail of this discount?

To take advantage of this student discount, students need to visit the official Disney Plus website and sign up for the bundle. During the registration process, students will be required to verify their eligibility providing their institution’s name and other necessary details.

FAQ:

1. Can I share my Disney Plus Hulu ESPN+ bundle with others?

Yes, you can share your bundle with family and friends. Disney Plus allows you to create up to seven profiles, each with its own personalized recommendations and watchlists.

2. Is the student discount available internationally?

Currently, the student discount for the Disney Plus Hulu ESPN+ bundle is only available to students in the United States.

3. How long does the student discount last?

The student discount is valid for up to four years or until you are no longer enrolled as a student, whichever comes first. After that, the regular price will apply.

4. Can I cancel my subscription at any time?

Yes, you can cancel your subscription at any time without any additional fees or penalties.

The Disney Plus Hulu ESPN+ bundle student discount offers an incredible opportunity for students to access a wide range of entertainment and sports content at a discounted price. With this bundle, students can enjoy their favorite movies, TV shows, and live sports events, making their streaming experience even more enjoyable and affordable. Don’t miss out on this fantastic offer!