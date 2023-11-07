How much is the DISH Hopper a month?

If you’re considering subscribing to DISH Network, you may be wondering about the cost of their popular DVR system, the DISH Hopper. The Hopper is a feature-packed device that allows you to record and store your favorite TV shows and movies. In this article, we will explore the monthly pricing options for the DISH Hopper and answer some frequently asked questions.

Monthly Pricing Options

DISH Network offers several different packages that include the DISH Hopper. The exact cost of the Hopper will depend on the package you choose and any additional services or features you opt for. Here are some of the basic pricing options:

1. Flex Pack: This is DISH Network’s most affordable package, starting at $54.99 per month. It includes the Hopper DVR system and 50+ channels.

2. America’s Top 120+: This package starts at $79.99 per month and offers over 190 channels, including popular networks like ESPN, CNN, and HGTV. The Hopper DVR is included.

3. America’s Top 200: Priced at $89.99 per month, this package includes over 240 channels, including additional sports and movie channels. The Hopper DVR is included.

4. America’s Top 250: This package starts at $99.99 per month and offers over 290 channels, including premium movie channels like HBO and Showtime. The Hopper DVR is included.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What is a DVR?

A: DVR stands for Digital Video Recorder. It is a device that allows you to record and store television programs for later viewing.

Q: Can I upgrade my package after subscribing?

A: Yes, DISH Network allows you to upgrade your package at any time. You can contact their customer service to discuss your options.

Q: Are there any additional fees?

A: Depending on your package and any additional services you choose, there may be additional fees such as equipment rental fees or regional sports fees. It’s best to check with DISH Network for a complete breakdown of costs.

In conclusion, the monthly cost of the DISH Hopper will vary depending on the package you choose. Starting at $54.99 per month, you can enjoy the benefits of the Hopper DVR system and a wide range of channels. Remember to consider any additional fees that may apply.